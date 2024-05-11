Death Toll Rises To 150 As Storms, Flash Floods Lash Afghanistan (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, May 11 (IANS) The death toll in storms and flash floods in north Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces rose to 150, local officials said.

In Baghlan, the natural mishap hit Gozargah-e-Noor, Jelgah, Nahrin, Baghlan-e-Markazi and Barka districts, as well as the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri, Hedayatullah Hamdard, provincial director for the disaster management authority, said Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, foreign media quoted the United Nations International Organization for Migration as saying that over 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan.

Storms and floods also killed 20 people and injured 14 in Namak Ab, Ishkamish, Farkhar and Kafgan districts of Takhar province, Ahmad Sir Sajid, head of Takhar's disaster management authority, said Saturday.

He added that 300 houses, along with electricity and communications facilities, were seriously damaged.

Afghanistan has been experiencing heavy rain and floods in the past month. Storms and floods also hit most parts of other northern provinces, including Badakhshan and Samangan, leading to casualties and property damage.