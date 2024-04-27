KRCS Distributes Aid In Armenia -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 27 (KUNA) -- A team from Kuwait Red Crescent Society has begun distributing humanitarian aid to the needy in Armenia, the team chief Khaled Al-Mutairi said on Saturday.

In a telephone contact with KUNA, Al-Mutairi said the KRCS team handed over food, blankets, heaters and hygiene materials in various Armenian regions over five days.

Up to 1,500 individuals are scheduled to take a share of the supplies, he said, reaffirming the KRCS' policy of reaching those in need throughout the globe.

The Kuwaiti society had already aided millions of people in need or distress worldwide. (end)

