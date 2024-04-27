ABP Pioneers Grain-Monitoring Robot To 'Revolutionise Safety In Agricultural Storage' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK's largest port operator, has teamed up with partners robot-maker Crover, as well as Camgrain, Holkham Farming Company and Morley Farms to further develop and pilot a grain-monitoring robot that can“substantially enhance workplace safety and enhance grain store”.

The“Crover” robot is the first robotic device able to“swim” or move with minimal effort through grains stored in bulk, such as wheat, barley and oilseeds held in storage and is intended to enable farmers and grain storage operators to improve the health and safety of their grain storage and transport operations.

The prototype, which is being tested at ABP's Port of Ayr in Scotland will also help maintain grain quality during long-term storage, reduce energy costs from cooling and aeration and avoid unnecessary chemical interventions.

This will reduce grain claims and rejections, labour costs from integrated pest management (IPM) grain storage operations.

Prior to the existence of this robot, checking the moisture levels of piles of grain was a manual process, which is both time consuming and produces varying degrees of accuracy.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"