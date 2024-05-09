Britain Expels Russian Defence Attache

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's military attaché in London has been expelled from GreatBritain.

Azernews reports citing the tweet posted by British DefenseMinister Grant Shaps on his "X" social account.

British Interior Minister James Cleverley said during his speechin the parliament that the duration of Russian diplomatic visaswill be limited. "We will revoke the diplomatic status of a numberof Russian-owned properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath inEast Sussex and the trade and defense section of the RussianEmbassy in Highgate, which we believe are being used forintelligence purposes," the minister said.

The Russian embassy in London said that an appropriate responsewill be given to the expulsion of the military attache from thecountry.