President Signs Decrees Appointing 116 Judges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a number of decrees on the appointment of judges to positions in local general, commercial and administrative courts, as well as in regional commercial courts.

According to Ukrinform, the respective decrees, Nos. 285/2024-308/2024, have been published on the website of the head of state.

Zelensky also made appointments to local general courts in various regions.

In this regard, Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the President's Office, wrote on Facebook that Ukraine is a step closer to restoring trust in the judicial system.

"Today, Ukraine will receive 116 judges. Staffing of the judicial system, procedures for the selection and appointment of judges, their professional training and ensuring integrity control are the foundation of changes and they are happening," she said.

According to Mudra, today from 22% to 61% of the positions of judges remain vacant "depending on specialization and instance."

"It is clear that once the decrees are signed, the problem will not be finally solved, because the announced competitions will last until 2025, but this is clearly already 'light at the end of the tunnel'," Mudra said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine