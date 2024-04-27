Russian Army Loses 1,124 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 27, 2024 amount to about 465,054 invaders, including another 1,124 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,268 enemy tanks (+6 in the past day), 13,971 armored combat vehicles (+14), 11,905 artillery systems (+38), 1,049 multiple launch rocket systems, 775 air defense systems (+3), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,485 unmanned aerial vehicles (+24), 2,124 cruise missiles (+5), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,019 motor vehicles (+35), and 1,968 special equipment units (+6).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 94 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day.