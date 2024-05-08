Microsoft invests USD3.3B in Wisconsin's AI data center

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Microsoft has announced plans to invest USD3.3 billion in the construction of a new data center dedicated to AI in the US state of Wisconsin. This significant investment marks the latest addition to Microsoft's expanding global initiatives aimed at developing and enhancing AI infrastructure.



Microsoft President Brad Smith is slated to join US President Joe Biden in Racine County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday to unveil this new venture. The investment is part of a series of substantial commitments made by Microsoft across America, Europe, and Asia, underscoring the company's dedication to advancing its AI network.



According to Microsoft, the new data center facility is expected to initially generate 2,300 jobs in construction, with the potential to create up to 2,000 permanent positions in data center operations. Additionally, Microsoft plans to invest in establishing a new AI laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, aimed at providing training opportunities for individuals seeking to harness AI technology in their respective fields.



The surge in demand for AI software and infrastructure, particularly since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022, has prompted tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms (Google's parent company) to allocate substantial resources towards bolstering AI infrastructure. However, the rapid growth in demand has posed challenges for existing data centers, many of which rely on expensive chips manufactured by Nvidia.



With data center space in the United States witnessing a 26 percent increase last year, as reported by real estate firm CBRE, the industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with record levels of construction underway to meet the surging demand for AI infrastructure.



In summary, Microsoft's USD3.3 billion investment in an AI data center in Wisconsin signifies a strategic commitment to expanding its AI capabilities and infrastructure on a global scale. This initiative not only underscores Microsoft's dedication to innovation but also highlights the pivotal role of AI in shaping the future of technology and society.

