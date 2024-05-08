Civil Aviation Ministry Seeks Report After Multiple Flights Of Air India Express Cancelled

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Air India Express cancelled several flights after a section of cabin crew members reported sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, reported news agency PTI on Wednesday. The civil aviation ministry has sought a report.

Since Tuesday night, nearly 90 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express.

ALSO READ: Air India Express operations disrupted as crew reports sickThe ministry has asked the aviation firm to resolve issues promptly and ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms reports arrived that flight operations at the airline have been disrupted since last night following a section of cabin crew reported sick to duty at the last minute.\"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations,\" an Air India Express spokesperson told Mint.“While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result,\" the spokesperson added customers impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date, the spokesperson said.\"Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport,\" he added, Congress and the CPI in Kerala sought urgent intervention by the Centre to solve the problem.\"Many people heading to the Middle East face the risk of losing their employment since they will be unable to return on time,\" Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan wrote to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia agency inputs.

