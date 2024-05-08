Congress Fought Elections On Caste, Religion Lines: Goa CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 8 (IANS) Alleging that Congress has always done politics on the lines of caste and religion, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that BJP will win both the Lok Sabha seats in the state by a huge margin.

Addressing a press conference in the BJP office here, he said that they fought the election on the agenda of development and strength of their organisation.

The Chief Minister said that out of 40 constituencies, Congress has existence only in four constituencies of the state. "Their existence has reduced in the state and even the INDIA alliance will vanish after election," he said.

"Congress has not fought this election on development, but on the lines of caste and religion. We never contest elections on these lines. We always fight elections on the agenda of development and genuine developmental projects," he said.

"(like Congress) We are not promising reservation to any section... Congress tried to bring unwanted things during this election," he said.

Chief Minister Sawant said that Congress failed to tell people about their contribution to the state, while they had a double-engine government. "They have done nothing in the state and hence had nothing to tell people. Because of that they criticised me and Shripad Naik," the chief minister said.

He claimed that North Goa seat will be won by 1 lakh votes and South Goa by 60 thousand votes.

"Goans are educated and wise. Hence they don't vote on caste and religion lines, and in the future too, they will not vote on these lines. New voters are alert and they know the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The BJP had fielded Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik from North Goa, and industrialist Pallavi Dempo from the South Goa seat.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state recorded a voter turnout of 75.20 per cent for the North Goa and South Goa seats where polling was held on Tuesday.