Kashmir revives from political hibernation

(MENAFN) The serene political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has stirred from its prolonged dormancy, echoing once again with the fervor of electoral campaigns as India's Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) elections unfold. Following nearly five years of relative political calm, the region is experiencing a resurgence of political engagement, with candidates traversing the length and breadth of the territory, rallying for votes.



J&K, historically comprised of three distinct regions—Kashmir Valley, Jammu plains, and Ladakh mountains—has long been entrenched in a complex socio-political milieu. Since 1988, the Valley has been a focal point of an armed separatist insurgency, shaping the region's political discourse and dynamics.



However, the political landscape underwent a seismic shift on August 5, 2019, when the Indian government enacted constitutional amendments, notably nullifying Article 370, which conferred special autonomy to J&K. The reorganization of the region resulted in Ladakh's separation as a Union Territory, directly administered by New Delhi, while the erstwhile state of J&K was also reconstituted as a Union Territory, awaiting promised local assembly elections that are yet to materialize.



J&K's electoral map comprises five parliamentary constituencies, with an additional constituency in Ladakh. Notably, three constituencies reside within the predominantly Muslim Kashmir Valley, while the remaining two constituencies, Udhampur and Jammu, represent Hindu-majority areas. Elections in the latter two constituencies have already transpired, setting the stage for the impending electoral contests in the Kashmir Valley.



The resumption of political activity in J&K signifies a notable departure from the past, where calls for boycotting elections often reverberated amidst separatist sentiments. As the region navigates this transitional phase, the waning of election boycott rhetoric underscores evolving political dynamics and aspirations, heralding a potential shift in the region's political trajectory.

MENAFN08052024000045015687ID1108187488