(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- 1951 -- The Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Saeed visits Kuwait 1960 -- Al-Ahmadi Hospital affiliated with Kuwait Oil Company has been inaugurated.
1990 -- The renowned Al-Nibt poet Saad Al-Badhal dies at 80.
2003 -- The Ministry of Education adopts teaching civil upbringing at all scholastic levels to enhance patriotism.
2004 -- The Ministry of Commerce inaugurates Courtyard Marriot Hotel, the first to be built in the Middle East.
2010 -- The German president Horst Kohler adorns the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the German presidential precedence order in appreciation of his eminent role in expanding cooperation and bilateral relations.
2010 -- Kuwait is crowned champion of the international track and field Paralympic tournament.
2021 -- The poet and composer Abdulrazzak Al-Adsani age at 85.
2022 -- The Cabinet declares face masks should be put on voluntarily at all open and closed places exempting those of epidemic symptoms who are obliged to wear. (end) rk
