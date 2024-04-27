(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- 1951 -- The Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Saeed visits Kuwait 1960 -- Al-Ahmadi Hospital affiliated with Kuwait Oil Company has been inaugurated.

1990 -- The renowned Al-Nibt poet Saad Al-Badhal dies at 80.

2003 -- The Ministry of Education adopts teaching civil upbringing at all scholastic levels to enhance patriotism.

2004 -- The Ministry of Commerce inaugurates Courtyard Marriot Hotel, the first to be built in the Middle East.

2010 -- The German president Horst Kohler adorns the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the German presidential precedence order in appreciation of his eminent role in expanding cooperation and bilateral relations.

2010 -- Kuwait is crowned champion of the international track and field Paralympic tournament.

2021 -- The poet and composer Abdulrazzak Al-Adsani age at 85.

2022 -- The Cabinet declares face masks should be put on voluntarily at all open and closed places exempting those of epidemic symptoms who are obliged to wear.

