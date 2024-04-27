Sajith Announces Decision To Contest Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa announced in Parliament, Wednesday, that he will be contesting the presidential polls scheduled to be held later this year or next year.

Premadasa said that he was not scared to contest and will also not agree to any political deals from other political parties.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader said that there was speculation that he will not contest for the presidency.

However, he asserted that he will be contesting and will not back down from his decision even if there is a threat to his life.

Premadasa was speaking in Parliament during a debate on the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said that he will ensure justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, if he wins the election.

The SJB has already given the Catholic Church written assurances on the steps it will take to ensure justice for the victims of the 21 April 2019 bombings. (Colombo Gazette)