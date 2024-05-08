Azerbaijan Earns Over $132 Mln From Fruit & Vegetable Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan exported fruit andvegetables amounting to 111,441 tons and worth $132.6 million, Azernews reports, citing the State CustomsCommittee.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2023, the value ofexported fruit and vegetables increased by 15.3% or $17.6 million,while the quantity increased by 22.6% or 20,548 tons.

In the same period of 2023, Azerbaijan exported fruit andvegetables worth $114.9 million, totaling 90,893 tons.

It is noteworthy that in the first three months of 2024(January-March), the share of fruit and vegetable exports in totalexports was 2.22%, while their share in non-oil exports was19.68%.

The growing significance of the agricultural sector,particularly in terms of fruit and vegetable exports, isunderscored by its contribution to the country's overall exportportfolio.