Stefanchuk Signs Order Allowing Journalists To Visit Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed an order allowing journalists to visit the Ukrainian parliament under martial law.

That's according to the Verkhovna Rada's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The order "On some issues of organizing the work of journalists in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation during the period of martial law in Ukraine" approves the provision "On media accreditation under the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation during the period of martial law in Ukraine."

Journalists will now be able to cover the activities of the Verkhovna Rada directly in the premises of the parliament. Necessary conditions have been created for media representatives: equipped workplaces, a place for briefings, recording interviews, broadcasting parliament meetings, etc.

During an air raid alert, media representatives are required to take shelter.

Stefanchuk said that despite the restrictions during martial law, it is extremely important that journalists have the opportunity to cover the activities of the legislative body. Given the need to comply with security requirements, the maximum number of journalists in the press center can be up to 30 people.