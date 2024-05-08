(MENAFN- Baystreet) 'The Fall Guy' Beats Out Competitors Over the First May Weekend
Microsoft Loses Ground on Deal with Exergi
Palantir's Stock Falls 10% On Weak Guidance
Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy After Crashing Last Week?
Hour Loop Weakens on Q1 Numbers Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Ambrose O'Callaghan - Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Reddit Stock Erupts After Q1 Results Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is a San Fransisco-based website that organizes digital communities. The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) on March 21, 2024. Its shares were priced at $34, and the stock got off to a strong start in its first day of trading. Shares of Reddit were up 12% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. It derived momentum from its first-ever earnings release.
The company unveiled its first quarter (Q1) fiscal 2024 earnings after markets closed on May 7. Reddit reported that Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) in the quarter climbed 37% year-over-year to 82.7 million. Meanwhile, Weekly Active Uniques (WAUq) jumped 40% to 306.2 million. Reddit posted revenue growth of 48% to $243 million, while ad revenue jumped 39% year-over-year to $222.7 million.
Reddit's net loss was reported at $575 million – compared to $60.9 million in the previous year. However, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes came out at $595.5 million – up from $13.2 million in Q1 2023. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and aims to give a clearer picture of a company's profitability. Reddit delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million – up from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $50.2 million in the prior year.
The company reported free cash flow of $29.2 million while capital expenditures stood at $2.9 million. Reddit has started hot out of the gate, and looks primed for strong revenue and earnings growth in the near term.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08052024000212011056ID1108187582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.