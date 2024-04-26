SAUEZM Planning To Develop Scientific Hub In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A scientific hub involving professionals from across the globe is expected to operate within the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

The relevant statement was made by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM) in commentary for Ukrinform's publication .

“We are betting on the development of a scientific hub. It is a promising project initiated by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, which is intended to involve professionals from across the globe to obtain the new scientific and technical data on the consequences of the disaster, the impact of radioactive pollution on the environment, people and materials, as well as lay the basis for economic decisions in the corresponding sectors,” the report states.

The agency also created a catalog of renewable energy sites. Two solar and wind energy projects were launched. A potential site for the placement of small modular reactors is under selection.

In addition, the agency's focus areas include the decommissioning of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), spent nuclear fuel management, the security of the Shelter Structure and the new safe confinement.

“We professionally deal with the most dangerous radioactive waste. Therefore, the development of competencies and systems for hazardous waste management are a priority,” the agency emphasized.

A reminder that, on April 26, 2024, the world marks the 38th anniversary of the largest man-made disaster in human history.

At 01:23 a.m., April 26, 1986, a powerful chemical explosion ripped through power unit 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, obliterating part of the reactor unit and the engine room.

In the first days following the accident, the population of a 10-kilometer zone was evacuated. Later, the evacuation zone was expanded to a 30-kilometer perimeter. Radioactive contamination affected 2,293 settlements across Ukraine, which used to be home to over 2.6 million people. As a result of the disaster, more than 5 million hectares of land were withdrawn from agricultural circulation.

In 2022, the Chornobyl exclusion zone spent five weeks under Russian occupation.