10 Injured In Jerash Car Accident

Jerash, April 26 (Petra)-- Two vehicles collided in Jerash Governorate, on Friday, injuring ten persons with bruises and fractures all over their bodies.After arriving at the scene quickly, Civil Defense officers gave the injured people the essential first assistance before transporting them to the Jerash Governmental Hospital.For his turn, Dr. Sadiq Al-Atoum, the director of Jerash Governmental Hospital, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that ten patients had been admitted to the hospital's emergency room as a result of a collision involving two cars. Seven of the injured were listed as having minor injuries, and the other injured people had moderate injuries. All of the injured people were admitted to the hospital in order to obtain treatment and go through the required medical exams.