Tragedy Strikes Porto Alegre: Fatal Hostel Blaze

In the early hours of Friday, a devastating fire erupted at the Garoa Hoste on Farrapos Avenue in downtown Porto Alegre, claiming ten lives.



The Rio Grande do Sul Military Fire Brigade responded swiftly with five trucks to combat the blaze in the three-story building, ultimately extinguishing the flames.



Lieutenant Colonel Lúcio Junes da Silva, leader of the 1st Battalion, reported that the hostel was operating without legal authorization.



Forensic teams are currently on-site to ascertain the fire's origins and to identify the deceased. The injured were quickly transported to Porto Alegre Emergency Hospital (HPS).



City officials report that two of the victims are in critical condition, whereas six others face less severe injuries.



Mayor Sebastião Melo expressed his deep sorrow regarding the tragedy, focusing on supporting the rescued victims and facilitating the ongoing investigation.







"Our immediate priority is the recovery of those affected," stated Melo, echoing the city's collective distress.



Governor Eduardo Leite shared his condolences online, stressing continued efforts to determine the fire's causes.



He remarked that the tragedy deeply affected everyone and that they extended their deepest sympathies to the families.



The Public Transport and Circulation Company manages traffic around the incident site to maintain order.



Detective Daniel Ordahi of the 17th precinct leads the investigation, working with fire officials and forensic experts on a full report.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva commented on the disaster, highlighting the hostel's support for the city's most vulnerable.



"I offer my condolences to the friends and families of those who perished," he said, reflecting the nation's grief.

