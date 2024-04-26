Klitschko Shows Evacuation From Two Hospitals In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that ambulances had transported patients from two hospitals where evacuation was announced to other medical facilities.

Klitschko said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to Klitschko, evacuation is ongoing from two hospitals. One of these is a children's hospital located on Bohatyrska Street.

"Doctors are acting in a coordinated manner, ambulances are taking patients to other hospitals in the city. We are doing everything to protect children, their parents, adult patients and staff from a possible attack on these medical institutions, which the aggressor announced," Klitschko emphasized.

Later, Klitschko said that all patients had been evacuated from the hospitals on Bohatyrska Street.

"All patients and medical staff of the hospitals on Bohatyrska Street have already been evacuated," the mayor said in a Facebook post.

Klitschko thanked the doctors, technical staff, and ambulance workers for their prompt and well-coordinated work.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv authorities launched urgent evacuation of patients from two hospitals, one of which is a children's hospital, as a video is being widely circulated on social media, which actually announces an enemy attack on these medical facilities.