(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading technology company in the lottery and gaming sector, is restarting its sweepstakes operations in conjunction with the WinTogether Trust, a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. The sweepstakes had a soft launch earlier this month, on April 3, 2024, and runs through Aug. 31, 2024. Interested individuals can donate at , which is the successor to Lottery's WinTogether platform. Donors receive entries to win an Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. According to the announcement, funds raised through the sweepstakes will benefit Street Child United, a global organization dedicated to improving the lives of street-connected children. Specifically, the organization focuses on ensuring that every child has a birth registration, which provides access to healthcare and education; the group is also dedicated to protecting children against abuse, exploitation, and trafficking; securing access to education; and setting a foundation for gender equality. A charitable sweepstakes platform operated by WinTogether, DonateTo

is a nonprofit designed to gamify charitable giving to fundamentally change how causes engage with their donors and raise funds. Through its global platform, DonateTo

offers charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to act by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, large cash prizes and luxury prizes.“This is a significant milestone for Lottery,” said Lottery CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“The company, through its partnership with the WinTogether Trust, is resuming its commitment to supporting philanthropic initiatives that focus on responsible gaming along with local, regional, and global charitable initiatives. Street Child United is a wonderful organization. We believe their mission will resonate with the Sports's growing global user base.”

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving.

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .

