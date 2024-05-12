               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Video: Inkishaf | 200 To 500 % Hike In Power Tariff In The Last 2 Years In J&K


5/12/2024 3:13:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Video: Inkishaf | Why Is Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority Not Operational On Ground? Video: Inkishaf | Smart City Project Has Failed To To Streamline Drainage System In Srinagar City

200 to 500 % Hike in Power Tarrif in the last 2 years in J&K. Service and Infrastructure worst. Two persons die in last 3 days due electric shock. Watch this weeks Inskishaf with Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat

Kashmir Observer

