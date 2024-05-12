Russian Recon Drone Crashes In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Orlan reconnaissance drone crashed on Saturday in Dovzhansk, the town in Luhansk region temporarily held by the Russian invasion forces.

In Dovzhansk, the town captured by the Russians 10 years ago, the enemy's Orlan reconnaissance drone crashed on Saturday, and“everyone understands whose it is”, the report reads.

“They saw where it was launched from. However, local collaborators made no statements to reassure the population. They cannot do anything without instructions from above," the administration emphasized.

As the Ukrainian officials noted, civilians are not returning to the temporarily captured Popasna as the Russians have wiped out this town of 20,000 during the assault back in the spring of 2022.

The invaders "understood that you can't do show-off reconstruction work here and you can't embezzle anything off the effort. That's why almost immediately they officially declared it was“impractical” to rebuild the settlement. A significant majority of the population evacuated the town even before it was captured. Currently, 280 people live there, which is 1.4 % of the pre-war population," stated the report.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, "for the second day in a row, the Russians have been hitting residential buildings in Nevske, where the local population still remains. The enemy employed artillery and mortars of various modifications. Four explosions rang out in the village. Yesterday's strikes destroyed four households. Five more were damaged the day before. Every time we persuade people to evacuate."

Also, according to Lysohor, Kuzemivka, and Stelmakhivka were subjected to artillery and mortar strikes. The invaders launched airstrikes at Tverdokhlibove and Serhiivka.

Enemy attacks were repelled near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryanske Forest, and Bilohorivka.

