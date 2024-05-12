Qatar Foundation Launches New Alumni Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, attended Qatar Foundation's Annual Alumni Forum – as a new award celebrating graduates of the organization's unique education ecosystem who drive positive change in their communities was announced.

Hundreds of alumni of Qatar Foundation's (QF) schools, international partner universities, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University came together at the Forum to reconnect, build networks of knowledge and support, share their stories and journeys, and air their views on topics related to their careers with key national stakeholders.

Attended by H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, ministers, dignitaries, and leaders of industry and business, the 2024 edition of the Forum – which is part of the QF Alumni Program – was held around the theme of social responsibility and moral commitment, reflecting how civic duty and Islamic values are intertwined.

It also saw the launch of the QF Alumni Award, which will recognize the contributions and achievements of QF graduates. The criteria for the award will be linked to each year's Annual Alumni Forum theme, and in 2024-25 it will honor and celebrate alumni who have contributed to society through their dedication to social responsibility and civic engagement across four categories.

H H Sheikha Moza said:“I am pleased to have attended the 2024 Qatar Foundation Annual Alumni Forum and was delighted to meet our graduates. Through their values, dedication, and social responsibility, they lead the way in changing the world for the better, making positive contributions to their communities.

“I am proud of them, their achievements, and all that they do to strengthen their ties with the Foundation. Our future is brighter with them.”

Speaking at the Forum, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, said:“This is an opportunity to learn about the potential of young people and the impact they leave on society.

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is keen to instill the values of responsibility in society, and believes in the value of voluntary work, the impact of partnerships, and the importance of sharing inspiring experiences in schools to contribute to a positive impact being made on future generations of students.”

And H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, told the audience:“The world is facing many global challenges, such as conflicts, epidemics, climate change, and non-communicable diseases, and confronting these challenges can only be achieved by instilling the spirit of social responsibility and community cohesion.

“Qatar has proven it is capable of facing these challenges, and has already made great progress in doing so through effective plans and programs within a health system that is among the best in the world.”

The Forum also heard from Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajari, CEO of Qatar CSR National Program and President of Mubadara for Social Impact. Meanwhile, in a panel discussion featuring three QF alumni, Fatema Al Malki, an alumna of QF school Qatar Academy Doha (QAD) and QF partner university Georgetown University in Qatar, and program manager for nationwide reading program Qatar Reads, said:“The key to academic and professional excellence lies in investing in areas that you are skilled in and that bring tangible social impact.”

She was joined by Haitham Al Haidari – a serial entrepreneur and alumnus of QF partner university Texas A&M University at Qatar – and QAD alumnus Fahad Al Kaabi, an entrepreneur fostering inclusivity and empowerment through sports initiatives, who said:“Entering entrepreneurship should come with a strong desire to serve society – the goal should not be profit at the expense of social responsibility.”

Three workshops took place during the Forum, with one seeing QF alumni guide their peers on how to advocate for social change through making persuasive arguments. A session led by QF partner university Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar explored the role of emotional intelligence in social advocacy, while the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation hosted a workshop focusing on leadership and civic engagement during – and beyond – times of crisis.



Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari speaking during the QF's Annual Alumni Forum.

Through its participation in the Forum, EAA also managed the collection of donations for recipients of its scholarships in areas of conflict in the Middle East and North Africa region. And QF alumni whose innovative projects, social initiative, and leadership qualities have contributed to positive social change showcased their work, and inspired others, in the Forum's Impact Zone.

“In these very unique times, think about the fact that we can make a big difference – making sure that we keep alive the vision of Qatar Foundation not only being a place that unlocks human potential, but being a place that really makes a transformation in our communities,” Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation, told the Forum.

“One of the best legacies we can create is to nurture not only the best professionals in their fields, but also the most committed citizens of our community.”



Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi speaking during the QF's Annual Alumni Forum.

Over 18,000 students have graduated from QF's schools and universities, with their educational experience nurturing their sense of moral commitment and social responsibility and equipping them to be drivers of positive change, and the QF Alumni Program is open to all of them to join. With the aim of cultivating a global network of alumni connected by their shared journey at QF, it is intended to provide them with the opportunity to help fellow alumni achieve their goals and retain their links to each other and Qatar, including encouraging new alumni to remain in Qatar and support the nation's development after they graduate.

The QF Alumni Office also advocates for policies that help graduates of QF's education ecosystem contribute to Qatar's journey, and builds relationships with public and private sector organizations. In 2023, the QF Alumni Office facilitated 168 job opportunities for alumni, and engaged with 150 employers – a 50 percent increase on 2022.