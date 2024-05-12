Karuna Pandey Has No Mother's Day Plans; Pariva Pranati To Spend Time With Her Son

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Actresses Karuna Pandey and Pariva Pranati opened up about their special Mother's Day plans, sharing how their moms have made them headstrong and nurtured them with strong moral values.

Karuna, who plays the lead in 'Pushpa Impossible', shared that she doesn't have any plans for Mother's Day as she thinks this concept has come from the West.

"For us, every day is Mother's Day. There cannot be a special day for mothers. Mothers are special; they don't need a designated day. Mothers are extraordinarily special people. Every day, we should treat them nicely, talk to them nicely," Karuna told IANS.

The actress further added: "My mother is a very simple and good person, and that goodness and simplicity, I have learned from her. She is a giver, she believes in helping others, and she is a very good soul. So, all those qualities I have inherited from her."

Pariva, who portrays Vandana in the show 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', said that for her, celebration is the time spent with loved ones.

"My son and I usually do a lot of fun activities together. In fact, this year I am travelling with him to the jungles to spend some family time," Pariva told IANS.

She is married to actor and wildlife photographer Puneet Sachdev.

The 'Laut Aao Trisha' actress shared that her mother has made her headstrong.

"My mother's belief system is so solid that it can't be shaken by doubts generated by others. And I follow this principle too that we need to know our self-worth, stand by our decisions, and have faith in ourselves," she added.

The shows air on Sony SAB.