Rahul Gandhi Accepts Invite For Public Debate With PM Modi

In a post on X, Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate.

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and senior journalist N Ram, who had written to him and the prime minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

Rahul said on X that such a debate“would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy”.“Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue,” he said.



The former judges and senior journalist wrote a letter inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a public debate on the Lok Sabha Election to give a proper response to the allegations and that either side had put up against each other. invitation to a public debate

with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was requested by two former judges and a senior journalist through a letter sent to both the leaders.



The former Judges and senior journalist wrote a letter inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a public debate on the Lok Sabha Election to give a proper response to the allegations and challenges

that either side had put up against each other.

They also said that the public is concerned as they have only heard allegations and challenges from either side and have not heard any meaningful responses.





“I have discussed your invitation with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our

respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the

election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly. Accordingly, either myself or the Congress President would be pleased to participate in such a debate,” Rahul said in his letter.





“Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate. Thank you once again for your initiative. I look forward to participating in a productive and historic debate,” he added.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now