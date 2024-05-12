Why Do Some Trees Lose Their Leaves And Others Don't? The Conversation's Curious Kids Podcast

Author: Eloise Stevens

(MENAFN- The Conversation) As spring started springing, and leaves started to reappear on the trees, Robi-Jo wanted to find out why some trees lose their leaves and others don't. He joined our host Eloise to ask Paul Ashton, a botanist at Edge Hill University, who took them into the secret life of our big leafy friends!

The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast is published in partnership with FunKids, the UK's children's radio station. It's hosted and produced by Eloise Stevens. The executive producer is Gemma Ware.

Email your question to ... or record it and send your question to us directly at funkidslive/curious .

And explore more articles from our Curious Kids series on The Conversation .

Disclosure statement:

Paul Ashton does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Sound credits

The sound of a cricket bat swing is from nextmaking, and the sound of a lunchbox flying and falling in the grass are courtesy of copyc4t and DrMrSir respectively. All via freesound .