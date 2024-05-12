Israel's New Evacuation Order In Gaza Affects 300,000 Civilians: Meanwhile, Latest Death Toll Has Reached 34,971

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 12 (NNN-WAFA) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said that, the new evacuation order by the regime's army yesterday, has affected some 300,000 Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

“We're extremely concerned these evacuation orders have come both towards central Rafah and Jabalia in northern Gaza,” the agency said on social media platform X, mentioning that, around 150,000 people have fled Rafah, so far, since last Monday, in search of safety, while there is no safe place in the enclave.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army ordered further evacuation of Rafah, citing upcoming military operations targeting Hamas militants in those areas.

The UNRWA noted that,“all decisions have a real impact on people here on the ground, especially children,” emphasising the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the territory has risen to 34,971, according to the Palestinian health authorities, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 28 Palestinians and wounded 69 others, bringing the total death toll to 34,971 and injuries to 78,641, since the current conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, according to a statement.– NNN-WAFA

