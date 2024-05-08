TV Host Gets Trolled For Clothing Choice, Hits Back At Viewer, 'Intended To Humiliate Me'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Women are often judged for their clothes. They are generally expected to dress in a particular manner what people call it modestly, appropriately and politely. It has become more backbreaking for them to fit in with society's standards for clothing than in the past due to an emerging trend of internet trolling such incident has recently come to the light from Australia. Narelda Jacobs, a seasoned news anchor with 20 yeras of professional experience, was criticised by a viewer over her clothing choice while reading the national news bulleting for 10 News First this week viewer wrote an email to Jacobs who shared its screengrab on her official Instagram handle.“Feedback: Inappropriate dress sense for reading the news. Cleavage is for the nightclubs,” the email read, Jacobs didn't hold back and publicly responded to his email.“Yes, we still receive emails like this. Yes, it went to the entire newsroom. Yes, I was on air at the time. Yes, it is intended to shame and humiliate me. No, what I'm wearing is not inappropriate but your email sure is,” she wrote being posted, Jacobs received support from netizens in the comment section. One user wrote,“I thought dancing was for the nightclubs - something that person who emailed should try doing more of. I find dancing a great way to unwind the nervous system and loosen up.”“Yep. The number of emails the newsroom used to get attacking everything about my appearance when I was presenting the weather was incredible,” another user commented.

“IGNORE him and keep doing the wonderful work you do,” the third user reacted.

“Some people should not be allowed out!! What a horrible thing to say. You are gorgeous Narelda ! I wish I could just sometimes slap people for the stupid things they say!” the fourth person said.



