Google Doodle Today: Celebration Of South Korea's Parents Day 2024 With A Special Tribute

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle Today: Parents Day 2024 is being celebrated in South Korea today i.e. May 8. On this day, Children show their appreciation towards their parents by giving gifts, cards, or flowers, and spending quality time with their parents.

Also Read: Tesla lays off over 16,000 employees; many face H-1B visa deadline: 'Feels like a bad dream'Google has also joined in to celebrate South Korea's Parents Day with a special doodle. The image posted by Google shows the father spending time with his kids as he reads a book to him Read: Mother asks 3-year-old to say 'goodbye' to father, shoots son dead soon after in murder-suicideIn South Korea, the Parents' Day was established in 1973 and has been since celebrated on May 8. The day was replaced by the previous celebration of Mother's Day on May 8.

Also Read: Watch: Chaos at Delhi Airport after Air India Express cancels 70 flights; check why air travel is affectedPrior to the 1930s, Koreans use to celebrate May 8 as Mothers Day and this led to the State Council of South Korea in 1956 to officially designate May 8th as an annual Mother's Day. However, this did not long last. As per 90 Day Korean report, there were was considerations made on establishing Father's Day and then finally on March 30, 1973, May 8th was officially designated as Parents' Day instead of just Mothers Day.

Also Read: On This Day: Key events in history on May 8; from end of World War II in Europe to origin of Coca‐ColaSpeaking of Parents Day being celebrated in other countries, the United States Parents Day everyyear on the fourth Sunday of July. In 2012, The United Nations designated June 1 as Global Day of Parents in order to emphasise the critical role of parents in the rearing of children.



MENAFN08052024007365015876ID1108186616