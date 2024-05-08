On This Day: Key Events In History On May 8 From End Of World War II In Europe To Origin Of Coca‐Cola

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On This Day: Today marks a special day in world history; these events span various regions and periods, highlighting significant moments that have shaped the course of world history Red Cross and Red Crescent Day: Every year on May 8, World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is observed. The idea for this day originated after the First World War during the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross, where they discussed the need for an annual event that could contribute to peace worldwide. Ultimately, May was selected because it marks Henry Dunant's birth anniversary, the man who founded the International Committee of the Red Cross. May 8, 1948, was observed as the first \"International Red Cross Day,\" as it was once called. Over time, the day's official name was altered, and in 1984 it was renamed as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day War II in Europe ended: World War II in Europe ended on May 8, 1945, when German forces surrendered unconditionally, marking the end of the war in Europe. This day is celebrated as Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).Mahatma Gandhi's 21 day fast: In 1933, Mahatma Gandhi started his 21 days fast on May 8, making his third anti-untouchability fast for the improvement of Harijans' conditions Of Coca‐Cola: Coca-Coal was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 8, 1886. It was this day when Dr. John Pemberton brought his perfected syrup to Jacobs' Pharmacy in downtown Atlanta where the first glass of Coca‐Cola was poured. The copany mentions that it was \"sampled, pronounced \"excellent\" and placed on sale for five cents a glass as a soda fountain drink. About nine drinks per day were in its first year' last studio album: The Beatles' last studio album, \"Let It Be,\" was released on May 8, 1970. Although it was the last album released by the band, \"Abbey Road\" was the last album the band recorded Truman's Birthday: Harry S. Truman, the 33rd President of the United States, was born on May 8, 1884. He served as president from April 12, 1945, to January 20, 1953.



