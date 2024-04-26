Salman Khan House Firing Case: Is 'Tiger' Moving Out Of His Galaxy House? Here's What Arbaaz Khan Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan was questioned regarding the recent shooting outside Salman's home in Mumbai's Bandra. In an interview, the actor was asked if Salman and his family planned to leave the Galaxy apartment due to 'death threats'. According to Arbaaz, Salman and his father, famous lyricist Salim Khan, have lived there for years, and relocation will not change the reality.



Arbaaz Khan's statement

Arbaaz Khan said, "Do you think that (threats) would dissipate? For example, if you move the site tomorrow, you may believe that a coming threat will disappear. If that were the case, then one would do it. But the reality is that it will not go away. So, do you continue moving and doing that, or do you simply take precautions? My father has lived there for many years. Salman has resided there for several years. That is his home. Nobody is saying, 'Leave this place; we will let you go'. That's not the case. So, if this was the case, he would have let go. Perhaps he would have reconsidered."

Also read:

Did Tamil star Simbu spend Rs 6 crore on Hansika Motwani while they were dating?

The Salman Khan house firing case



Two men arrived on a motorcycle and shot four rounds outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment at 5 a.m. on April 14. They then fled. CCTV footage revealed that both men wore headgear and carried backpacks. On Tuesday, a Mumbai police team allegedly arrested five persons from the two accused's native area in connection with the fire incident outside Salman's residence.