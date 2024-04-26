Emergency Evacuation At Two Kyiv Hospitals Amid Upcoming Strike Reports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv authorities have launched emergency evacuation of patients from two municipal healthcare facilities, one of them – a children's hospital, both located on Bohatyrska Street.

That's according to the Kyiv City State Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"City authorities is urgently launching the evacuation effort at two hospitals, one of which is a children's hospital, located on Bohatyrska Street. Since a video is being widely circulated on social media, where the enemy's attack on these healthcare facilities is actually announced. It is claimed that there are allegedly military servicemen based in these hospitals," the report says.

The Administration emphasized that this is an absolute lie and a provocation on the part of the enemy, which aims to cover up its attacks on the capital's social infrastructure.

Ukraine to receive EUR 5M from EU to modernize

The KMSCA assured residents that, in order to ensure the safety of sick children, their parents, and medics, the authorities are now doing everything possible to move patients and staff to other healthcare facilities.

The Administration turned to the SBU and the Ministry of Health for assistance, informing them of the measures being taken to preserve the lives and health of patients and hospital staff.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the two years of full-scale war, Russia damaged 1,581 healthcare facilities and completely destroyed another 210.