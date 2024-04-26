LIVE MATCH: Uzbekistan Vs Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: It will be a clash of titans at the Khalifa International Stadium when Uzbekistan play Saudi Arabia in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024TM quarter-finals on Friday.

“We are really happy to reach the knockout stage, and this will be a really important match for both teams,” said Kapadze.“Of course our opponents are a strong team. We've already analysed their strengths and weaknesses, and we've got our own strategy to overcome them.

Saudi Arabia, after a surprise 2-1 loss to Iraq, finished second in Group C, but head coach Saad Al Shehri is focused on leveraging his team's extensive experience against Uzbekistan.

“We have a good number of players who participated in the previous edition present with us, they have enough experience,” said Al Shehri.“We also have players who played with the senior team in the AFC Asian CupTM and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. All the requirements of the Saudi Arabia team are there for us to keep moving forward."

