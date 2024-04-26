(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Terra Nova 40.5 Turning Bezel Power Reserve
A bi-directional compass bezel is included on the 40.5mm Terra Nova Turning Bezel Power Reserve, featuring the cardinal directions, with a small seconds sub-dial included as a direct reference to the heritage of vintage field watches.
Full Super-LumiNova®️ block numerals create a powerful and long lasting 3 dimensional luminescence in low light conditions.
