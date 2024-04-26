Top CPI(M) Leader EP Jayarajan In Hot Seat Over ‘Talks’ With BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 26 (IANS) Political circles in Kerala are abuzz after confirmation of the news that there was a meeting between veteran CPI(M) leader and Left Convenor EP Jayarajan and BJP Kerala incharge Prakash Javadekar.

While the Congress is gung ho and is pointing out that it was warning about a secret pact between the two parties all along, the CPI(M) brass is rattled by the development.

What has hurt the CPI(M) the most is the fact that controversial middleman TG Nandakumar was present when the two leaders met.

Though rumours about the meeting between the BJP and the CPI(M) leaders was already doing the rounds for some time, the controversy erupted as Jayarajan admitted soon after casting his vote at Kannur on Friday that Prakash Javadekar came to his son's apartment in the state capital.

“The visit took place a few months ago. Javadekar was passing through the capital city and he paid a casual visit to my son's apartment. When he veered the talks towards politics, I said, I am not interested in discussing politics. This present controversy is needless and has been raked up by Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha BJP candidate) and a few others and I will take legal action against them,” said Jayarajan.

Reacting to Jayarajan's admission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after casting his vote at Kannur said it was wrong on the part of Jayarajan who is known for being friendly with everyone, and he should have been careful as in the past also this had come out.

Using a vernacular saying to warn Jayarajan, CM Vijayan said,“Even if Lord Shiva becomes friendly with a sinner, he will also turn a sinner.”

However, softening his stand a bit CM Vijayan added,“It is common knowledge that during election time politicians meet many people. Those who are attacking Jayarajan are targeting the CPI(M) and the ruling Left, but the people know the political angle behind this.”

However, CM Vijayan came down heavily on Nandakumar and described him as a person for whom money is everything.

The Congress was in an upbeat mood over the development and Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan said that finally the people of Kerala have come to know that what he and the Congress had been saying about the tacit understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M) in Kerala, was true.

“I have been saying this for long and it was denied by the CPI(M) and the BJP. Now see, the top leadership of both these parties has agreed that there was a meeting between Jayarajan and Javadekar,” said Satheesan.

On Thursday, Congress state President and sitting MP from Kannur, K Sudhakaran who is seeking re-election, alleged that Jayarajan was planning to move to the BJP and had held discussions with the party.

Last week Sobha Surendran said that Nandakumar had met her to discuss the entry of a very senior leader with a status equivalent to CM Vijayan into the BJP. But she did not name the leader.

However Sobha on Friday slammed CM Vijayan for telling Jayarajan to be careful.

“Look, a person like Vijayan is speaking about choosing friends,” said Shoba.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) top brass is upset by the controversy surfacing on the eve of polling day.

Now, all eyes are on how the party will look into this issue.