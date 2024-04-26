Nomination Of BJP’S Birbhum Candidate Cancelled, Debtanu Bhattacharya To Contest

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) The nomination of former IPS officer and the BJP's candidate from Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, Debashis Dhar, was cancelled on Friday on technical grounds.

Following this, the BJP veteran from the district, Debtanu Bhattacharya, who had already filed his nomination as the second candidate of the party on Thursday afternoon, is now the main contestant.

It is learnt that the nomination of Dhar was cancelled since he could not provide the 'no dues' certificate from the West Bengal government following his resignation from police services. He filed nomination as the BJP candidate after resigning from service earlier this year.

State BJP insiders said that they were also apprehending such a development following the recent comment made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where she said that Dhar was yet to get the final clearance from the state government.

That is why the party high command directed Bhattacharya to file the nomination as an alternative candidate, which he did on Thursday. Dhar's nomination has been cancelled, and Bhattacharya's nomination has been accepted.

Speaking to the media persons after the information surfaced about his nomination being cancelled, Dhar said that he would consult his legal brains and accordingly would move the court against the state government at the earliest.

He also said that he would be participating in a full-fledged campaign on behalf of the new party candidate.“I am not outside the party. So there is no question of refraining from the campaign,” Dhar said.