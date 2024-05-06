Team India's New T20 Jersey Launched Ahead Of World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Adidas, India's official kit partner, has revealed the team's jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the USA and Caribbean from June 1. The new gear features tri-colour stripes on a V-shaped neck with blue and saffron colours on the sleeves.

Adidas shared a video on its official Twitter handle revealing India's T20 jersey.

The video features skipper Rohit Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the Dharamsala stadium. A chopper is seen carrying the blue-orange jersey.

The jersey displays the hallmark three stripes emblem of sports apparel giant Adidas along with the BCCI logo.“The new jersey can be bought from stores and online from May 7,” Adidas captioned the video.

On April 30, the BCCI named India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the US and West Indies.