data-text="Salmon Expands Payment Channels with ECPay Partnership" data-link=" Expands Payment Channels with ECPay Partnership" class="whatsapp">Shar MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 April 2024 - Salmon Group Ltd ('Salmon'), a leading financial technology group dedicated to improving access to credit, savings, and investments for over 500 million underserved customers in Southeast Asia, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ECPay, a prominent electronic payment systems provider.

ECPay is renowned for its extensive network of payment centers strategically positioned across the country. These include convenience stores, pawnshops, remittance centers and rural banks. This partnership allows customers to easily pay for their Salmon products in ECPay's 490,000+ over-the-counter and 3,000+ digital payment touchpoints. It allows Salmon to empower its customers, half of whom don't have a traditional bank account, to easily make their repayments through the ECPay network.

By utilizing ECPay's extensive payment network, Salmon's customers gain greater flexibility and convenience in managing financial obligations.

'We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with ECPay as part of our commitment to providing seamless financial solutions to our valued customers. In today's fast-paced world, convenience is not just important, it's a must and this collaboration allows us to extend our reach and accessibility, ensuring that our customers can easily manage their financial transactions wherever they are,' stated Raffy Montemayor, Co-Founder of Salmon and Chairman of the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc.

For a complete list of the ECPay payment centers, please visit .

For further information about Salmon and its initiatives, please visit Salmon's website at .

About the Salmon Group Ltd

Salmon Group is made up of Salmon Group Ltd and its subsidiaries in the Philippines including Sunprime Finance Inc. and the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc., which was established in 1963. The Group is dedicated to expanding financial inclusion by providing customers with cutting-edge, customer-centric, AI and data-driven banking and financial services. It is on a mission to empower underserved communities across Southeast Asia and is supported by world-class shareholders including the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi (ADQ) and other blue-chip international and Filipino investors.



About ECPAY

ELECTRONIC COMMERCE PAYMENTS, INC. (ECPay) is the leading electronic customer purchase and payment systems provider in the Philippines, enabling merchants in both the offline and online channels with the one-stop-shop proposition and offering customers convenient payment platforms. For over 23 years, ECPay has enabled retail outlets and collection partners to offer accurate, secure, and timely payment services while providing merchants and billers with real-time electronic reconciliation, web-based reporting, and system management. ECPay currently has over 600 biller and portfolio partners, 490,000 over-the-counter, and 3000+ digital touchpoint channels nationwide.

