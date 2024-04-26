MOEHE Holds Introductory Meeting To Attract Qatari Students To Teaching

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE), in cooperation with the College of Education at Qatar University (QU), recently held an introductory meeting to attract Qatari students of both genders who have a desire to join the teaching profession through the“Tomoh” programme.

The meeting aimed to provide future teachers with the opportunity to learn closely about the nature of the teaching profession through listening and exchanging views with educational competencies who share their field experiences.

Acting Director of the Department of Educational Guidance at the MoEHE Fawzia Al Malki said that the meeting came within the framework of the Ministry's endeavour to build bridges of cooperation with the College of Education at Qatar University to provide the best methods and programs through many projects and initiatives that seek to qualify students for the teaching profession. The meeting also aimed to provide the students with the latest developments and updates in this profession for teachers and education, the most important of which is amending salaries and financial benefits for teachers, and providing incentives, rewards, and privileges.

In turn, Dean of the College of Education at QU Prof. Asma Abdulla Al Attiyah delivered a speech in which she stressed the constant endeavor to attract Qatari students of both genders to become teachers and leaders in the future, especially since the teacher's message is one of the most honorable messages in life.

She pointed out that Qatar needs its loyal children to carry this message, and that the College of Education opens its doors to all students who need to obtain any information or guidance, or even attend classes as a listener to learn about the environment and nature of study at the college.

For her part, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs at the College of Education at QU Dr. Aisha Al Ahmadi highlighted the diversity of majors available in the college, acceptance rates, and entry requirements, while explaining the admission requirements for each major.