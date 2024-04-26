               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AUKUS: Is There An Optimal Pathway?


4/26/2024 3:13:32 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The AUKUS nations announced their“optimal pathway” in 2023, which laid out the process and timeline for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as depicted by the slide below.

This is what is referred to as Pillar 1 of AUKUS, whereas Pillar 2 includes a host of advanced capabilities that the three nations plan to develop together.

Pillar 2 has been in the news recently with speculation that both Japan and Canada may join the security agreement. While this may have some merit, there is no talk of any other nations being brought into Pillar 1, which is the focus of this article.

Some have challenged the assumption that this is the optimal pathway, suggesting that if the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) acquires the Virginia-class from the United States they should then stay with a US-designed submarine.

While this is logical, it is not practicable for several reasons that have been thought through by those involved over many months of deliberations. This article aims to better inform why the optimal pathway has been selected and highlights some of the challenges that will need to be overcome along the way.



The initial piece envisages both UK and US SSN submarines (nuclear-powered general-purpose attack subs) visiting western Australian ports together with RAN personal being embedded in these boats and then the establishment of the Submarine Rotation Force West (SRF-West); the intent being to familiarize and grow the experience of the Australia workforce in operating, maintaining and sustaining nuclear-powered submarines.

This is a significant undertaking both from a practical operator perspective,and to grow the necessary deep expertise to populate the numerous national policy and supervisory roles in the future.

