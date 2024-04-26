(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Over AED 768 million worth pension disbursements for the month of April, announces the General Pension and Social Security



Abu Dhabi, 26th April 2023 :

A total amount of AED 768,806,656.82 worth pension disbursements for the current month have been distributed today, Friday 26th April 2024, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

An increase of AED 76,167,371 over the same month last year has been reported, during which the value of pensions amounted to AED 692,639,285.22.

A total number of 47,944 pensioners and beneficiaries have received this month's pension amount, an evident increase of 1,503 eligible customers compared to April of last year, during which the number of pensioners and beneficiaries amounted to 46,441.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as customers whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and in accordance with the pension law by which they are subject to.