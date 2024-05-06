Hefty Fines And Prison Sentences For Approaching, Sabotaging Oil And Gas Facilities: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Director of Ras Laffan Security Operations and Marine Operations Captain Jassim Abdullah Al Thani, stated that violations of Law No. 8 of 2004 regarding the protection of offshore oil and gas facilities can cost up to QR 500,000 and 20 years in prison.

Captain Jassim's statements came during an interview with Qatar TV, where he detailed that Articles No. 2, 3 and 4 of Law No. (8) of 2004 regarding the protection of offshore oil and gas facilities explain these types of violations, and divides them into four:

- Any marine vessel approaching oil marine platforms within a distance of 500 meters without a permit.

- Fishing at a distance of less than 500 meters from marine platforms.

- Carrying out any acts of sabotage, whether intentionally or unintentionally, less than 500 meters from offshore oil platforms.

- Anchoring at marinas for oil and gas operations.

In case of any approach under 500 metres for any purpose, the violation may reach QR100,000 and imprisonment for up to 3 years, or one of the two penalties.



In the event of committing any unintentional acts of sabotage, the violation can reach QR200,000 and imprisonment for up to 3 years.



Deliberate acts of sabotage carry the heaviest ramafications, with imprisonment that can reach up to 20 years, and a fine of up to QR500,000.