Prime Minister Of Spain Praises Qatar's Mediation Role For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez hailed the mediation role being undertaken by the State of Qatar for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, underscoring Spain's commitment to supporting the efforts devoted to achieving a just and sustainable peace in the region.

In a post on the media platform X, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain said he held a phone call with the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during which he expressed his sincere gratitude to the Qatar-led mediation role in order to reach a ceasefire and release the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

He added that he shared with HH the Amir his concern about the potential Israeli operation in Rafah, emphasizing Spain's commitment to supporting the efforts for a just and sustainable peace in the region through the two-state solution and mutual recognition of the Palestinian statehood.

Last month, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar has been committed to the negotiation process since the start of war on Gaza, in pursuit of releasing hostages, helping them return home safely, and ending the war on the Strip.