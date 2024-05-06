Karnataka: Bengaluru's Water Woes Worsen As Over 100 Lakes Dry Up, Over 20 On The Brink

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is confronting a severe water scarcity crisis as many of its lakes dry up, exacerbating the existing problem. A recent report has revealed that about 125 out of nearly 800 lakes under BBMP (Greater Bengaluru) and Bengaluru Urban district areas have dried up. Furthermore, an additional 25 BBMP lakes are on the verge of drying up.

Of the dried-up lakes, as many as 100 are in Bengaluru Urban district, while 25 are within BBMP limits. Out of the 184 lakes under BBMP's custody, 50 are critically low on water.

Meanwhile, some of these lakebeds have transformed into cricket pitches overnight, providing local youths with space for recreational activities, according to BBMP officials.

Beyond BBMP's jurisdiction, Bengaluru Urban district, home to over 600 lakes, has witnessed the drying up of nearly 100 water bodies this year, raising concerns about groundwater levels and fishing activities.

However, there is a glimmer of hope with recent rainfall, as officials expect a revival of these lakes. The forecast suggests that the rain might persist, potentially rejuvenating the dried and drying lakes.

In addition, nearly 75% of lakes and tanks across 31 districts in the state is either dried up or expected to dry up soon, impacting cities like Tumakuru and Belagavi severely.

With the next monsoon still two months away, the rapid depletion of water bodies is likely to exacerbate Karnataka's ongoing water crisis. The minor irrigation department, responsible for lake maintenance, reports that out of the 3,685 lakes in Karnataka, over 25% (964) are completely dry, while another 50% (1,846) have only 10-30% water remaining, which could last only a few weeks due to high evaporation rates.