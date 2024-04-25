Police Drones, Sniffer Dogs To Keep Watch

The Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police is patrolling in vulnerable areas to thwart any nefarious designs of adversaries.

The J&K Police is using drones to monitor the area and special dogs are also being used to clear any IED threats ahead of the voting.

Recently, a civilian named Mohammad Razaq was killed in a targeted attack by the terrorists in Shahdra Sharief area of Rajouri.

In wake of the incident, the J&K police are on high alert and making preparations to thwart any such attacks.

Jammu will go to polls during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Polling in Udhampur was held on April 19 (Phase 1), while Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla will poll on May 7, May 13, and May 20 respectively. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In 2019, polling for the Lok Sabha was held for six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP won three seats while the National Conference won the remaining three. (ANI)

