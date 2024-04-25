Top 10 Reasons To Attend Blockchain Futurist Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) We feel compelled to tell you just 10 reasons (there are lots more) why

Blockchain Futurist Conference 2024

is the years' must-attend web3 event.

“By far the BEST conference that I have ever been to in my life!” Jonathan P.

With a huge web3 community, Canada is a fast-growing global hub for blockchain and crypto. Don't forget,

Ethereum was founded in Toronto.

Over 10,000+ in-person attendees, 250+ speakers, and 150+ partners expected this year! Blockchain Futurist Conference 2024 is easily one of the top web3 events on the continent.

We incorporated ETHToronto to join the event which brings over 1000+ web3 devs to the conference. Web-dev attendance is extremely valuable to the ecosystem to help clarify opportunities and pitfalls of emerging technologies. ETHToronto is a hybrid hackathon with in-person sessions and workshops taking place at Futurist Conference. Attend ETHToronto for FREE here:



ETHWomen is the largest female-driven hackathon in the world!

ETHWomen supports women to enter, engage and lead the web3 industry.

So wildly successful it makes Futurist Conference the most female-attended web3 conference you've ever seen! The hackathon is technical & non-technical and first-time coders are welcome! Join for free:



Blockchain Futurist Conference started with an idea, passion and just 2500 attendees in 2018. This year we'll host over 10,000+ passionate attendees. To fully appreciate the unparalleled energy, enthusiasm and optimism unleashed at a Futurist Conference – you've got to attend.

There never seems to be an open seat in the networking zones at events. But what if there could be. Futurist Conference is attached to a massive outdoor cabana area, enough room for a myriad of small groups and important one-on-ones. On the waterfront overlooking Toronto, the birthplace of Ethereum, is something you have to experience!

What a place for a conference! It's a gigantic club with a 100-million-dollar stage and lighting system.

Unlike any crypto event you've ever

seen!

All lighting and stage decor can be fully customizable to your logo. Brand content to last a lifetime!

It's a web3 playground! There are so many rooms and nooks for community meetups, and the best part is, everyone and everything you need is already here. Some meetups and side events that we hosted onsite in the past include Cosmos, Telos, Kraken, Stratos and more.

The city will be buzzing! Come for Futurist, stay for the 50+ other events taking place in Toronto that week. We've made it easy for you to host an event or attend multiple events that week.

Canada Crypto Week

takes place this year August 11-17, 2024.

The best are busy, but we get them booked! We confirmed Vitalik Buterin to be a speaker twice at Futurist only 2 weeks before the event. Other well-known speakers we've hosted include Charles Hoskinson, Michele Rominov, Ethan Buchman, Late Larry King, and more. We announce new speakers almost every day.

...but we promised just 10 reasons why.

You must attend to truly experience the energy and enthusiasm.

Untraceable Events cordially invites

you

to be part of

Blockchain Futurist Conference 2024 , an electrifying web3 event.

Don't sit on this! Ticket prices increase every two weeks.

Register now at: registration.

Act Now if Interested. Limited Sponsorships and Speaking Opportunities Left.

For more info go to:

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN