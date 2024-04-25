Lashkar-E-Islam Commander & Pak ISI Asset Haji Akbar Afridi Shot Dead By Unknown Men In Bara - Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Haji Akbar Afridi, known as the Commander of the notorious Lashkar-e-Islam group, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Bara, Khyber district. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the region, sparking concerns over escalating violence and extremism.

Lashkar-e-Islam, known for its militant activities and extremist ideology, has a history of issuing threats and instigating fear among various communities.

'Dawood Ibrahim is my chacha': Man's encounter with fake Mumbai Police goes viral

In the past, the group targeted Kashmiri Pandits, issuing chilling warnings demanding their exodus from Kashmir or facing dire consequences. Furthermore, revelations have surfaced regarding Akbar's association with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, since 2014.

The plight of Kashmiri Pandits has been a subject of immense concern. Once a favored segment during the Dogra rule, their population has dwindled significantly over the years due to persecution and threats from radical Islamists and militants.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: About 10,000 litres of liquor seized in Noida ahead of polls

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits reached alarming levels in the 1990s, especially following the heinous events of January 19, 1990. On that fateful day, mosques issued decrees branding Kashmiri Pandits as Kafirs (non-believers), unleashing a wave of terror and violence against them.

Men were forced to leave Kashmir, convert to Islam, or face death, while their homes were systematically targeted for looting and destruction.