China's auto show highlights shift towards electric, hybrid vehicles

(MENAFN) Global automakers and electric vehicle (EV) startups showcased their latest offerings at China's premier auto exhibition, highlighting the country's emergence as a key market and manufacturing hub for digitally connected, environmentally friendly vehicles. Toyota and Nissan unveiled collaborations with major Chinese tech firms to enhance their vehicles with AI-driven connectivity, catering to consumer preferences for features ranging from social media integration to autonomous driving capabilities.



In China, EVs accounted for approximately 25 percent of total auto sales last year, signaling a significant shift towards cleaner transportation options. Additionally, there is growing interest in hybrid vehicles, which are expected to gain traction alongside EVs. BYD, China's leading EV manufacturer, presented innovative "dual-mode" plug-in cars that offer the flexibility to operate on electric power or as hybrids. Among the showcased models was a luxury hybrid SUV from BYD's Yangwang brand, catering to upscale consumers with advanced features and a price point exceeding one million yuan (USD140,000).



Lu Tian, BYD's Dynasty model sales head, emphasized the transformative impact of Chinese EVs, exemplified by the success of the Qin and Han series, which have rapidly displaced traditional fuel-powered vehicles. This shift towards electrification is seen as irreversible, reflecting a broader global trend towards sustainable mobility solutions. Meanwhile, Chery, a prominent Chinese automaker, outlined a balanced approach, envisioning a future where fuel vehicles, hybrids, and electric cars each constitute significant market shares. Chery aims to develop a diverse portfolio encompassing both conventional and new-energy vehicles to cater to evolving consumer preferences.



Beyond the domestic market, BYD has pursued an aggressive international expansion strategy, introducing affordable models like the Dolphin Mini (known as the Seagull in China) in Latin American markets. This strategic move underscores BYD's commitment to leveraging its expertise in electric mobility to capture opportunities beyond China's borders and contribute to the global transition towards cleaner transportation alternatives.

MENAFN25042024000045015839ID1108138977