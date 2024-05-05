               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
'Book Kit, Print Mbappe's Name On It': Journalist Claims PSG Star's Move To Real Madrid Is Done Deal


5/5/2024 2:00:36 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Journalist Abdellah Boulma delivers a solid update on Kylian Mbappe's anticipated transfer to Real Madrid, suggesting it's practically a done deal. Boulma's statement, "You can already book a kit & print his name on it," indicates the imminent nature of the transfer.

The Latest on Kylian Mbappe:

Updates regarding Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid have slowed recently due to Champions League semi-finals and Real Madrid's close pursuit of La Liga victory. However, Mbappe's interest in acquiring Sergio Ramos' property in La Moraleja has surfaced, valued at around €18 million. Negotiations, managed by Mbappe's mother and agent Fayza Lamari and Ramos' brother, Rene, have progressed pending confirmation of Mbappe's transfer to Madrid.

Transfer Confirmation:

While agreements have been made behind the scenes, neither Paris Saint-Germain nor Real Madrid has officially confirmed the transfer. Both clubs await the outcome of the Champions League season, with the potential for an official announcement should neither reach the final.

AsiaNet News

