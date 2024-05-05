PSG Will Come Back And Reach Champions League Final, Says Mbappe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe said Sunday that his team will come back from their 1-0 defeat in the Champions League semi-final first leg to Borussia Dortmund and qualify for the final.

"We're confident that we'll come back from that score and reach the final," Mbappe said to reporters in Paris during an event with 2,000 children organised by his "Inspired by KM" association.

PSG will host Dortmund in the tie's second leg on Tuesday, with Niclas Fuellkrug's goal in Germany last week meaning Mbappe and his team need to win in order to have a chance of reaching the final at Wembley on June 1.

"There's a lot of pressure, which is normal because there's a place in the Champions League final at stake, which is very important. Especially when you consider the club's record in the competition," said 25-year-old Mbappe.

"We're aware of the pressure, but the group is extremely calm. We're confident that we'll come back from that score and reach the final," he said, adding that "taking part" in this event with the children helped him to "prepare".

"I've often had the same warning from the children. I've heard a lot of 'You've got to win!' And they're right, we have to win.

"In any case, a day like this is good for the development of the man I am. And I'm sure I'll arrive at the match in a good mood, ready to defend my team's colours and help us qualify for the final."